Asia Cup 2023: BCCI secretary Jay Shah teases neutral venue to host marquee cricketing event

Asia Cup 2023: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is currently stationed in Australia and is gearing up for the all-important World Cup. Riding high on the backs of a series win against Australia and South Africa, the Indian cricket team will want to start their World Cup on a victorious note. On the other hand, there is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which is doing the rounds of the headlines owing to the presidential elections.

The next edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the year 2023 and as of now, Pakistan are the probable host of the event. Earlier this year, there were murmurs about India willing to play the Asia Cup in their neighbouring country but things certainly have taken a massive turnaround. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has now cleared the air around team India's availability to play in the 2023 Asia Cup. Shah straightaway denied the reports and said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Reports quoted the BCCI secretary saying that he is searching for a neutral venue for the Asia Cup to be played. The possibility of the Asia Cup being played at a neutral venue is nothing new. In the 90s, India have opted out of the tournament owing to their political issues with Sri Lanka. Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also happens to be the Asian Cricket Council president. Shah was re-elected as the secretary for a second term after BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The previous edition of the Asia Cup was hosted by the United Arab Emirates after Sri Lanka expressed their inability to host the event amid the economic crisis back home. The repercussions of political tensions between India and Pakistan have been such that they play against each other in Asia Cup and global events. As of now, both these teams are set to clash against each other on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

