T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka stay alive and Netherlands solidify their claim for Super 12 | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup that is being played in Australia is off to a flyer. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka on the first day ane the race to qualify for the Super 12 stage has intensified. As of now, the Netherlands are the only side that looks like making it to the Super 12. As far as the other teams are concerned, their fate hangs in the balance and they have to register some miraculous performances in order to rub shoulders with the big boys of world cricket.

The clash of the champions, both Namibia and Netherlands had won their previous clash and both of them looked to solidify their stand in the qualifiers. The skipper of Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and decided to bat first. Michael van Lingen opened the proceedings for Namibia with Divan la Cock. Lingen somehow managed to score 20 off 19 deliveries, but la Cock was dismissed for a golden duck. With Namibia reeling on 32/3, Loftie-Eaton was dismissed for 0 off 2 deliveries. It was only Jan Frylinck who scored 43 off 48 deliveries and propelled Namibia's score to 121. The Netherlands knew that they had to keep wickets in hand to chase this target down as Max ODowd and Vikramjit Singh opened the proceedings for them. The Netherlands were 101/3 by the end of 16 overs. Courtesy of Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, and Bas de Leede, Netherlands chased down the target with 3 balls remaining.

After facing heartbreaking defeat in their respective first encounters against Namibia and Netherlands, both Sri Lanka and the UAE had plenty to play for. UAE won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pathum Nissanka opened the proceedings with Kusal Mendis . Nissankaended up scoring a gritty 74 off 60 deliveries whereas Kusal Mendis fell prey to Aryan Lakra. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 33 off 21 deliveries but apart from him, no Lankan batsman could score even 10 runs. Sri Lanka assigned a score of 153 for UAE to chase. Things went haywire for UAE who came out to chase the score. The United Arab Emirates batsmen crumbled under pressure as they bundled out for 73 in their quota of 20 overs.

As of now the United Arab Emirates have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the Super 12 and they will have to wait for the results of other encounters to go their way if they want to qualify.

