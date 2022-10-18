Asia Cup 2023: India will not travel to Pakistan confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jay Shah drops major update on Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Earlier this year, there were reports that India might travel to Pakistan for the next edition of the Asia Cup that will be played in 2023. Pakistan who crashed out of the knockouts in the UAE edition will host the Asia Cup. Speculations were rife that the team is willing to travel to Pakistan but Jay Shah has dropped a major update and has cleared the air around India's participation. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that India will not travel to Pakistan and they might opt out of the Asia Cup.

Earlier this year, the England & Wales Cricket Board had offered the BCCI and PCB to participate in a bilateral series that will be played on neutral venues. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was still open to the offer, but BCCI's stand on the same remains unclear. With cricketing action returning to Pakistan, there were mild hopes that India might opt to participate in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, but as of now, things look pretty bleak as far as India's participation is concerned

Latest Cricket News