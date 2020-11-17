BCCI announces MPL Sports as India's official kit sponsor; team to sport new jerseys in Australia series

Image Source : BCCI The BCCI announced that the partnership will run for three years, beginning with India's upcoming tour to Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced MPL Sports as its official kit sponsor on Tuesday. The MPL Sports is an athleisure and sports merchandise brand from 'Mobile Premier League', which is an esports platform based in India.

The partnership runs for three years, beginning from November 2020. MPL Sports will be sponsoring the Team India for the upcoming tour to Australia, which begins on November 27.

The BCCI also confirmed that Team India will sport new jerseys in the series.

The partnership with MPL Sports will cover the senior men, women and U-19 national teams.

Speaking on the development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023.

"We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India."

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, meanwhile, said that the board is "looking forward to working with a young Indian brand."

“The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally," said Shah.