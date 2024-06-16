Bangladesh vs Nepal pitch report: How will surface play in Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in T20 WC 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh and Nepal players.

Bangladesh are looking to nail the final remaining place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they face Nepal in their last match of Group D in St Vincent. The Bangla Tigers are favourites to reach the next round of the tournament but still need to do some work.

They face competition from the Netherlands, who are breathing under their neck in the group stage. The two teams are set to have a crack at each other at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. Here is all you need to know about the venue before this clash.

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown pitch report

The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown hosted an International game after almost a decade when South Africa and Nepal faced each other a couple of days back. The game saw spinners rolling to roost with leg-spinner Kushal Bhurtel and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi taking four wickets each. The Proteas edged past Nepal by one run in that low-scoring contest.

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown pitch report - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 4

Matches Won Batting First - 3

Matches Won Batting Second - 1

Highest Team Innings - 159/5 (Bangladesh)

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 158/8 (Pakistan)

Average Score Batting First - 140

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC