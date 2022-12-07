Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
IND vs BAN | Bangla Tigers roar their way to 2nd ever ODI series win vs India

The Indian skipper come out to bat number 8, threatened with a win for India with a few lusty blows, but couldn't take his team over the line.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2022 19:53 IST
This is just the 2nd ever ODI series win for Bangladesh vs India.
Bangladesh beat India in the 2nd straight ODI by 5 runs to win the 3-match series in what can only be called an embarrassing defeat for the Men in Blue. 

From 69/6 to putting on a monstrous 271 on board, Mehidy and Mahmudullah put up a stellar performance to seal the deal for the hosts.

Chasing 272, Rohit Sharma did not come out to bat as an opener. Dhawan was accompanied by Virat Kohli, who went back after scoring just 5 runs. Dhawan followed soon after. 

Despite Iyer's brilliant 82, India just couldn't get going and fell to a loss. This is India's 2nd-ever series defeat vs Bangladesh, with the first one coming in 2018. The Indian skipper come out to bat number 8, threatened with a win for India with a few lusty blows, but couldn't take his team over the line. 

It all came down to 20 off the last 6 deliveries. Rohit Sharma almost managed it, but couldn't hit 6 off the last delivery to win the game. 

More to follow... 

