ICC ODI Rankings | Rohit, Kohli retain ranks; Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul make gains | Know Details

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul moved up seven and four places respectively in the ICC Men's ODI Ranking, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli held on the ninth and tenth spots.

Iyer is now ranked joint 20th, while Rahul comes in at 35th place. Shreyas scored 24 in the 1st game vs Bangladesh, while Rahul scored 73 in a losing cause.

Kohli, Rohit On Top For India

Rohit and Kohli were the only two Indian batters in the top 10. Among bowlers, the Indian pace duo of Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur also made gains following their good show in the opening ODI against Bangladesh.

While Siraj shared the 26th position with Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Thakur jumped nine places to the 42nd position.

The Other Gains - BAN, AFG, AUS

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, jumped seven places to ninth among bowlers after his five-wicket haul against India.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has gained four slots to the sixth position in the ODI bowlers' rankings after grabbing four for 37 in the last match of their Super League series against Sri Lanka.

Among others, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has overtaken England's Joe Root to grab the top spot in the Test Player Rankings after becoming just the eighth player to score a double-century and a century in the same Test.

Labuschagne, who was just two points behind Root before the two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Tests completed over the past week, now enjoys a healthy lead at the top even as Root has slipped to fourth place behind Steve Smith and Babar Azam.

Labuschagne’s scores of 204 and 104 not out in the first Test against the West Indies in Perth have earned him 50 rating points and he now leads compatriot Smith by 42 rating points.

Labuschagne has regained the No. 1 position after Root overtook him in mid-June with successive centuries against New Zealand.

Smith himself has gained two slots after contributing to the win with unbeaten scores of 200 and 20, and along with Labuschagne registered the fifth instance of two Australians scoring double-centuries in the same Test.

Smith's tally of 893 rating points is his highest since January 2021.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up one place to 15th among bowlers after an eight-wicket haul that helped complete a 164-run victory and consolidate his team's top position in the WTC points table.

What's Up With West Indies, England & Pakistan?

For the West Indies, captain Kraigg Brathwaite is back in the top 20 after scores of 64 and 110 in the Perth Test while Kyle Mayers has progressed to 41st in the bowlers' rankings.

England's epic 74-run win in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi reflects in the rankings for their batters as well as the seam bowling pair of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who finished with five wickets each in the match.

Centurions Zak Crawley (up two places to 46th), Harry Brook (up 90 places to 70th), Ben Duckett (re-entered at 127th place) and Ollie Pope (up two rating points) have all gained in the weekly update as have Anderson (up two places to third) and Robinson (up seven places to a career-best eighth).

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (up five places to 15th) and Imam-ul-Haque (up 12 places to 38th) have attained career-best rankings after slamming centuries in the first innings and figuring in a 225-run stand.

Naseem Shah has progressed five places to 54th with five wickets in the match, while other fast bowlers Zahid Mahmood's six-wicket haul helps him enter the rankings in the 109th position.

Currently, India are in Bangladesh for an ODI and Test series. The ODI series will end on Dec 10, and Test matches will begin on 14th December.

