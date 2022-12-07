Belgium captain Eden Hazard retires from international football; pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : AP Eden Hazard | File Photo

Belgium Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football following the team's horrendous exit from the World Cup in Qatar. Hazard was involved in all the group games of the team, but did not score.

"A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you," Hazard wrote in an Instagram post.

Hazard had a 14-year-long career with 33 goals and 126 caps. Belgium's Golden Generation is almost done for as Robert Martinez too, quit following the draw against Croatia.

More to follow...

