BAN vs NZ World Cup 2023: Returning Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell boost New Zealand go top in points table

New Zealand recorded a thumping eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Friday, October 13. Lockie Ferguson-led pace attack restricted Bangladesh to a total of 245/9 and then Daryl Mitchell and returning captain Kane Williamson recorded brilliant unbeaten fifties to boost the Kiwis to their third win in the tournament.

Williamson returned to competitive cricket after a gap of six months and made an instant impact to play a crucial role in New Zealand's third straight win in the World Cup 2023. Williamson scored unbeaten 78 off 107 balls and in-form Daryl smashed 89* off just 67 balls to help the Black Caps record an easy chase at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first with Williamson replacing Will Young. Bangladesh also recalled the veteran batter Mahmadullah in the place of Mahedi Hasan after a huge defeat against England in the last game. Trent Boult gave New Zealand a stunning start with birthday boy Litton Das' wicket on the very first delivery of the game. Ferguson dominated the opening stages with Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's wicket to put Bangladesh under pressure.

Bangladesh managed to scorch runs in the middle overs with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim adding 96 runs for the fifth wicket. Shakib added 40 runs and Mushfiqur top-scored with 66 runs off 75 balls. Returning Mahmadullah also smashed an unbeaten 41 runs to help Bangladesh score a fighting total of 245 for 9 after 50 overs.

New Zealand also struggled for a positive start as they lost rising star Rachin Ravindra cheaply with just 12 runs on the scoreboard. But Williamson and Conway played sensible cricket with an 80-run stand for the second wicket to put New Zealand in a driving seat. Shakib dismissed Conway in the 21st over to raise Bangladesh's hope for return but Williamson and Daryl Mitchell pulled off a match-defining partnership for the third wicket.

Williamson and Mitchell added unbeaten 108 runs for the third wicket with the former scoring 78 runs off 108 balls. Williamson retired hurt after getting hit with a ball on his left-hand thumb but Daryl finished the game for the Kiwis by smashing 89* off just 67 balls. Ferguson won the Player of the Match award for his three wickets for 49.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

