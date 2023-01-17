Babar Azam breaks silence, reacts to his leaked images & videos that surfaced online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Babar Azam reacts to sexting allegations

Earlier yesterday, the cricketing fraternity, especially the Pakistan cricketing outfit was rattled by a piece of news about Babar Azam. In a very mysterious fashion, Azam's personal images, videos, and WhatsApp messages were leaked online. This created a divide on the social media platform Twitter. The Pakistan skipper was also alleged of sexting, but as of now the authenticity of the allegation is yet to be checked. This certainly is a very tough time for Babar and Pakistan cricket and the leaked images and messages have worsened the issue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is amid wholesome changes and a few days back the cricketing body was even considering the idea of split captaincy. Babar Azam has been their stalwart, there is no doubt about it, but as far as the current scenario is concerned, his position looks under threat. Pakistan suffered consecutive losses against New Zealand and England in their home conditions. Babar also became the first Pakistan skipper to lose four consecutive Test matches on home soil. The Pakistan skipper has finally chosen to react to all the allegations and he has sent out a statement through his Instagram handle.

Babar's caption reads

Doesn't take too much to be happy

Things have been pretty much contrasting for the Pakistan team. They qualified for the all-important T20 World Cup finals that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year, but after that nothing went their way. They played a three-match Test series against England and suffered a heartbreaking defeat by a margin of 3-0. The English cricket team were at their dominant best and they didn't even let Pakistan come close. Ramiz Raja was ousted from the board and was replaced by Najam Sethi. As soon as Sethi took charge, he appointed Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector of the men's cricket team. The authenticity of the allegation against Babar is yet to be proved and hence it will be the PCB's call on how to handle the matter amicably.

