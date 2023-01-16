Babar Azam Scandal: Pakistan skipper honey trapped? pictures and videos allegedly leaked

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam honey trapped?

Babar Azam Scandal: Pakistan Cricket is caught in yet another controversy. A lot has been going around the Pakistan team and their board, but in a fresh set of controversy that has been doing the round, Pakistan's skipper for all formats Babar Azam has been alleged of sexting. The pictures and videos of the Pakistan skipper have surfaced online. Currently, Azam is facing a heavy backlash after the Pakistan team's dismal outings in the longest form of the game.

Babar was at the top of his game in the recently concluded Pakistan vs England Test series, but he couldn't alter the outcome of the series and ended up on the losing side. Things got even worse for the Pakistan skipper after his side lost to New Zealand too. As of now, it seems, that more than the cricketing aspect, Babar Azam has been doing the rounds of headlines due to issues that concern his personal life. The Pakistan skipper has been trending on social media after personal pictures and videos of his alleged sexting were leaked online. This has left the fans divided. Few have believed the leaked recordings and the pictures while others are looking at it as something that has been done deliberately to defame the right-handed batter.

As of now, nobody can claim the authenticity of these videos but unfortunately, the person who is seen in the videos has an uncanny resemblance to the Pakistan skipper and this has made matters even worse. This incident has sparked a huge debate on all social media platforms. There are a few fans who are defending him while others are busy analyzing his character. Things were already looking pretty bleak for Azam and this controversy might make things even more complicated for him. The PCB went through numerous changes after Pakistan's loss to England in a three-match Test series and it will all boil down to the PCB on how they want to handle this matter.

