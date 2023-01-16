IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in team India training nets

IND vs SL: India are off to a flyer this year. With their sights set on the ICC ODI World Cup that will be played later this year, the Indian team will have plenty to plan and they will be up against sides like New Zealand and Australia as the year progresses. Much to India's fortunes, Virat Kohli has resumed his normal duties with three centuries in the previous four ODIs, but as far as Rohit Sharma's case is considered, things have started to look pretty bleak for him.

Throughout the series, Sharma got some solid starts, but he failed to convert them time and again. The Indian team certainly enjoyed batting against Dasun Shanaka's men and they inflicted a series defeat of 3-0 upon them. In the third T20, India registered a mammoth total of 390/5 after Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first. It was a splendid batting display by Virat that propelled India's score, but Rohit Sharma failed to break free of his shackles. Rohit was batting significantly well and looked all set to get a big score but he hit one shot to deep square leg while he was batting on 42 off 49 deliveries.

Rohit's unwanted streak

Similar to Virat Kohli's 3-year-long rough patch, Rohit Sharma too has been bereft of a century. This was Sharma's 50th innings across formats without a ton and this certainly raises many questions about the Indian skipper and his current form. This is Rohit's second-longest streak in his career. The Indian skipper was returning to the international arena after recovering from a thumb injury and he made a statement straightaway by scoring 83 off 67 balls.

Rohit is an important member of the Indian setup and he needs to fire. The men in blue will depend on him and will expect him to fire. Sharma was in blistering form when India last played the ODI World Cup in 2019. Rohit finished the tournament with 648 runs in nine matches and also ended up scoring five centuries. For India to do well in the upcoming marquee tournament, the onus will be on skipper Sharma to score runs and help his team win the World Cup after 12 years.

