IND vs SL 3rd ODI: WWE Superstar praises Virat Kohli, says he'll go past Sachin Tendulkar

IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli undoubtedly is in a league of his own and there are no second thoughts about it. After a bad patch of three long years, Kohli has resumed his regular duties and with 3 centuries from four games, he seems to have found his mojo yet again. Kohli has been a stalwart in Indian cricket and he has continuously delivered with his bat for India. He went past Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth-highest ODI run scorer in history.

Virat Kohli has now scored 46 ODI hundreds and has a total of 74 international hundreds. Virat registered numerous records which include the fastest to 74 international tons. Kohli in the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka series scored 283 runs with an average of 141.5. He also registered a strike rate of 137.37. With each century, the comparison between Sachin and Virat intensifies. Everybody is now talking about the possibility of Virat breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Not only the cricketing world, but this has also got the WWE Universe excited. Scottish wrestler and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre also heaped praises on Kohli.

McIntyre's tweet reads:

Even by his standard, today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed. Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?!

It seems that McIntyre is an ardent cricket fan. On January 8, 2022, too, McIntyre tweeted for Suryakumar Yadav and called him a six-hitting machine. This tweet came after Suryakumar Yadav scored his third ton in six months. Drew McIntyre is currently one of the most renowned faces in the WWE business and is quite popular in India. Going by his Twitter handle, it is pretty much evident that McIntyre follows the sport and is fond of it. Team India on the other hand will be extremely pleased with the fact that Virat Kohli has got his form back, that too in a World Cup year.

