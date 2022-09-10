Australia ODI Captain: Steve Smith and David Warner emerge as early favorites, but who will lead Australia?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia ODI Captain: Who will succeed Aaron Finch?

After the sudden retirement of Aaron Finch, Cricket Australia (CA) is now in search of the next captain to lead the side. With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, the CA will have to implement plans to build a team ahead of the showpiece event in India in 2023. While there are no clear words on who will take over the reins, the early favourites for the spot come in the form of David Warner and former skipper Steve Smith.

On Friday (September 9) Finch announced his retirement from the ODI format while he will continue to lead the team in T20Is. After 145 ODI matches, Finch called time on his career that saw him score more ODI hundreds than Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, and Steve Waugh. The vacancy has now paved way for an extra slot in the team while CA will now have a decision to make in the coming days.

Speaking on his successor as the next captain, Finch said Warner and Smith should be in contention despite their involvement in the Sandpapergate scandal in the Cape Town Test of 2018.

"I don't think [it would be an issue]. He captained a Test match in Adelaide after Pat was out with Covid. So I think that's all been put to bed." Finch said.

Steve Smith has a proud record of leading the Australian side in the Test format while also leading the team in the limited-overs format before the controversy erupted in 2018. Smith was recalled to lead the side in the Ashes last year after Tim Paine opted to quit the captaincy while new captain Pat Cummins was missing due to Covid-19.

CA to decide soon?

The CA will have to take a tough call on whether they go back to Smith and his then deputy David Warner who have once again excelled in the format. Both the players were key parts of the Australian side that won the Ashes 4-0 while also winning the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Other names that are in contention include Mitchell Marsh and Adam Zampa as they have been a consistent feature in the ODI format. Test captain Pat Cummins is also part of the conversation while Alex Carey who has led the team in Finch’s absence is also part of the debate.

With the ODI World Cup less than a year away, the CA will have time on its side but will need to take a tough decision as they prepare to win the tournament for a record sixth time in India.

