Australia introduces IPL-style system to pick overseas players in Big Bash League, Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA Cricket Australia logo

Australian Cricket Board announced the introduction of an IPL-style draft system. The system will be used to pick overseas players in the upcoming 12th edition of the Big Bash League.

This year's BBL is scheduled to start in December and the draft is expected to take place in the next few months.

What is the process of the draft system?

There will be four rounds where each club will pick a minimum of two players and a maximum of three players. At the end of the second round, the club that picked last in round two will get the first pick of round three.

According to Cricket Australia, the draft is designed to attract the best available foreign players. And the overall objective is to give BBL a more competitive edge in the international market. The introduction is also aimed to provide new opportunities to the teams taking part in the competition.

The draft order will also be determined by a weighted lottery system with the three teams that missed the finals of the BBL 11 being entered first to determine the first three selections, CA further said.

There will be four categories - Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, with those in the Platinum Group set to be in the highest payment category.

It won't be mandatory to play for the entire tournament for the players selected by the draft system. Also, the draft system doesn't allow the exchange of players picked between clubs.

(Inputs from PTI)