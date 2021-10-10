AUS-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Update: India win toss; opt to bowl first

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I: Follow Live scores and updates of AUS W vs IND W 3rd T20 from the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

13:20 IST: Do join us in 20 minutes time as the match will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

13:16 IST: Let's take a look at the playing XI of both sides.

India 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (c), 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia 1 Alyssa Healy, 2 Beth Mooney, 3 Meg Lanning (capt), 4 Ash Gardner, 5 Ellyse Perry, 6 Tahlia McGrath, 7 Nicola Carey, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Annabel Sutherland, 10 Sophie Molineux, 11 Tayla Vlaeminck

13:11 IST: Harmanpreet finally wins a toss and has opted to bowl first. There is a change in the line-up as well with Harleen Deol coming in for Yashtika Bhatia.

13:04 IST: Hang in there guys! The toss is all set to take place in the next six minutes.

AUS W vs IND W: Welcome to our live coverage of 3rd T20 international between Australia Women and India Women from Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. ndia women will aim to restore parity in the final T20I of the series after losing the last match in a nail-biter finish. All-rounder Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 42 off 33 balls helped Australia defeat India by four wickets in a hard-fought second T20I at the Metricon Stadium on Saturday. The win also helped Australia take an unassailable 9-5 lead in the ongoing multi-format series.