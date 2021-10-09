Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS W vs IND W Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Check full details on when and where to watch AUS W vs IND W 2nd T20I Live.

India and Australia square off in the second T20I after the first match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming Cricket online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

At what time does Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I start?

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I will start at 1:40 PM.

When is the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I will take place on October 9 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I on the Sony Sports network.

What are the playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh