AUS vs IND | Sydney receives go-ahead to host third Test despite fresh Covid-19 outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

The SCG has been given the go-ahead to host the third Test between Australia and India, scheduled to start from January 7. While the third Test will be played in Sydney, the fourth and final game of the four-match series will get underway in Brisbane, as scheduled.

Recent Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney had put the fate of the third Test at the SCG in jeopardy. The MCG, venue of the just-concluded second Test, was put on standby to potentially host back-to-back matches.

However, Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, has said that the board is set on track to host the remaining two Tests as per schedule.

"Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men's international series as scheduled," Hockley said in a statement shared by Cricket Australia.

"We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes.

"To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year's Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play.

"We are confident that both this match and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men's international program this summer.

The New Year's Test in Sydney is also known as 'Pink Test' as it's a major fundraiser for the Mcgrath Foundation, a breast cancer charity set up by the former Australia pacer in memory of his late wife Jane

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India's comfortable victory in the MCG on Tuesday. The touring party, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, registered an eight-wicket victory on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test to level the series and shrug off memories of their shambolic batting collapse in Adelaide.