Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AUS vs IND: McGrath Foundation launches virtual 'Pink Seats' to raise $1mn

In the lead up to the third Test between Australia and India which begins Thursday, the McGrath Foundation has launched a virtual 'Pink Seats' campaign to help raise $1 million to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the campaign has been developed in response to a reduced crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which will initially be limited to 25 per cent of the ground's 38,000 cricket capacity -- approximately 9,500 people on the match days.

By purchasing virtual Pink Seats, people right across the country can get involved in the Pink Test no matter where they are, either at the ground or watching from home, a Cricket Australia media release said.

"The Pink Test has become a national phenomenon and we always look forward to seeing people pinking up with our bandanas to help bathe the SCG in pink as a symbolic show of support for those experiencing breast cancer and raising much needed funds for the McGrath Foundation. But the reality is the Pink Test will look a little bit different this year. There will be less people in the crowd and sadly, we won't have our much-loved volunteers on the ground collecting donations," Glenn McGrath said.

"We're hoping people will buy their virtual Pink Seats to show their support because pink is more than just a colour - it's the energy, the hope and the support that comes from going pink that makes a difference to people with breast cancer," he added.

McGrath Foundation CEO Holly Masters reiterated the important work of McGrath Breast Care Nurses and why the Pink Test remains a critical fundraising opportunity for the McGrath Foundation.

"Many people don't realise it costs us over $14 million per year to fund our network of 154 McGrath Breast Care Nurses, so the money raised from the Pink Test is integral to help us keep providing support to those 55 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer every day," she said.

"Our McGrath Breast Care Nurses have continued to play a vital role in supporting families experiencing breast cancer in this last year, particularly as they help patients navigate the additional challenges of Covid-19," she added.

The ongoing four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.