India open account in ICC World Cup Super League with Canberra win, Australia stay atop

Image Source : PTI Team India celebrate after win against Australia in 3rd ODI

With a win in the final tie of the three-game ODI series against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, Team India finally opened their account in the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League. Aaron Finch's men meanwhile stay atop in the points table.

After years of discussion, ICC finally launched the Super League concept on Jully 27, earlier this year which began with the three-game ODI series between England and Ireland. The idea was introduced to not just revive 50-over cricket, it will also decide the teams that will qualify for the next World Cup slated to be held in India between October and November.

India, with their win at the Manuka Oval, now stand fourth in the points table with 10 points from three games. They had earlier lost in Sydney twice in this series against the Aussies. Finch's men stand atop with 40 points from six games - four wins and two defeats. They are followed by the present World champions England who have won three and lost as many in six matches with pick 30 points. Pakistan stand third with 20 points from three games - two wins and a defeat.

Along with India, Zimbabwe and Ireland too have 10 points but the Men in Blue stand ahead in terms of a superior NRR.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are yet to play a game in the tournament.

All these teams as part of the Super League will play 156 matches between themselves to decide the top seven barring India, the host for the next World Cup, who will will directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The remaining five teams will have to then partcipate in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, where they will be joined by five other Associate nations. Top two entrants from the Qualifiers will make it to the ten-team World Cup in India.