Asia Cup 2023: India achieve their biggest-ever ODI victory against Pakistan as Kohli, Rahul and Kuldeep shine

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli, KL Rahul shone with the bat while Kuldeep Yadav starred with his 2nd five-wicket haul in ODIs

Finally after several rain delays and frustrating two days of start-stop cricket, Team India scripted their biggest-ever win against Pakistan in ODI history surpassing their 140-run win in 2008, to open their account in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours on Monday, September 11 in Colombo. It was a combined team effort as the batters propelled the side to their joint-best score in ODIs against Pakistan while Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul was the icing on the cake as Pakistan were skittled out for just 128 with two of their players not batting.

