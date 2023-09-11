Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup 2023: India achieve their biggest-ever ODI victory against Pakistan as Kohli, Rahul and Kuldeep shine

Asia Cup 2023: India achieve their biggest-ever ODI victory against Pakistan as Kohli, Rahul and Kuldeep shine

Team India handed Pakistan their biggest defeat in the IND-PAK fixtures as the Men in Blue opened their account with a 228-run win in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 23:19 IST
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul shone with the bat while Kuldeep
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli, KL Rahul shone with the bat while Kuldeep Yadav starred with his 2nd five-wicket haul in ODIs

Finally after several rain delays and frustrating two days of start-stop cricket, Team India scripted their biggest-ever win against Pakistan in ODI history surpassing their 140-run win in 2008, to open their account in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours on Monday, September 11 in Colombo. It was a combined team effort as the batters propelled the side to their joint-best score in ODIs against Pakistan while Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul was the icing on the cake as Pakistan were skittled out for just 128 with two of their players not batting.

 

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News