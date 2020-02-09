Yuvraj Singh share picture of 'Legends of the game' as Bushfire Bash raise almost 8 million dollars

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ YUVRAJ SINGH Yuvraj Singh share picture of 'Legends of the game'

The legends of the game on Sunday came out of retirement for a charity game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne for the bushfire relief fund. And it was Ponting XI, coached by Sachin Tendulkar, who beat Gilchrist XI in the match. After the match, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted two 'awesome' pictures with the legends while revealing that the game raised close to 8 million dollars for the relief fund.

"Awesome day with the legends of the game ! Thank you world for raising almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfire relief fund ! Humanity at its best when we need each other @sachintendulkar @brianlaraofficial @rickyponting," said Yuvraj as he shared pictures with Ricky Ponting, Sachin and Brian Lara, on Instagram.

"The southpaw club ! #legends , raised almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfire relief fund ! Thank you people it’s great to see the world uniting when we need each other @gilly381 @brianlaraofficial," captioned Yuvraj as he shared a picture with Lara, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist.

Talking about the game, Ponting's XI scored 104 for the loss of five runs in 10 overs and there were plenty of highlights. Lara scored a breathtaking 30 laced with a couple of impressive lofted cover drives before Ponting who managed an entertaining 26 off 14.

In between, Sachin batted for the first time in five years where he faced an over from Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland (three balls apiece).

In reply, Gilchrist started off with a first-ball six and Shane Watson pulled off 30 off nine, but the team fell one run short of the target.