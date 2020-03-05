Women's T20 World Cup: Australia set up blockbuster final against unbeaten India after South Africa triumph

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia beat South Africa in the second semifinal by 5 runs (D/L method) to set up a final clash against India.

Australia held their nerves to setup a final clash against India in the final of the women's T20 World Cup after a 5-run victory (D/L method) over South Africa. In a game cut-short due to rain, South Africa failed to chase a target of 98 runs in 13 overs as the hosts restricted them to 92/5.

Earlier, rain played spoilsport in the first semifinal of the day between India and England, with the former proceeding to the title clash due to more victories in the group stages.

While rain did delay the start of play in the second semifinal, Australia played a full 20-over innings after South Africa invited the hosts to bat. Meg Lanning was the star of the Aussie innings as she remained unbeaten on 49 in as many deliveries. Her innings steered the Aussies to 134/5 in 20 overs.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney gave Australia a quick start, adding 34 runs before the former was dismissed on 18. Mooney and captain Lenning added another 34 runs for the second wicket in 23 deliveries, before the Proteas made a strong comeback in the game.

Nadine de Klerk removed Mooney (28) and Ashleigh Gardener (0) in quick succession, while Jess Jonnassen, too, departed on 1 as Australia lost four wickets for 71 runs.

The run-rate dipped significantly as Lanning played with caution, eventually steering the Australian innings to 134.

The South African innings saw a rain-delay and the overs were cut-short to 13, with the target being 98. The Australian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals, however, and didn't allow the Proteas batters to settle.

Barring Laura Wolvaardt who played a fighting knock of 41*, none of the batters could build on their starts as South Africa fell 5 runs short of the target.

Megan Schutt took two wickets in the innings, while Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince and Nicola Carey took a wicket each.

The final of the women's T20 World Cup will be played on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.