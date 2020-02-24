Women's T20 World Cup: India continue dominance with 18-run victory over Bangladesh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India registered their second win of the tournament, reclaiming the first position in the group A of the women's T20 World Cup.

Indian women's team continued on its dominant run with an 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the Group A game of the T20 World Cup in Perth. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues shined with the bat, while Poonam Yadav continued from where she left against Australia as the side defended 142 to register its second win of the tournament.

With this victory, India have reclaimed the top position in the Group A of the World Cup.

Invited to bat, India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39 of 17 balls) coming out all guns blazing.

However, the Indian innings never got the impetuous after the departure of the 16-year-old, who produced an entertaining knock in which she hit four sixes and two fours.

Attempting another big one, Shafali skied one off veteran Panna Ghosh and was dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana. This was after opener Taniya Bhatia (2) was sent back by Salma Khathun.

Shafali turned out to be the best scorer in India's innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a sedate yet crucial 34-run knock since hard-hitting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was already dismissed by Ghosh.

In the chase, Bangladesh were rocked in the second over when Shikha Pandey dismissed Shamima Sultana on 2. Murshida Khatun (30) and Sanjida Islam (10) stabilised the Bangladesh innings after the early blow, but Arundhati Reddy broke the gritty partnership as Khatun attempted to up the ante.

The Bangladesh opener gave away an easy catch on the extra-cover boundary.

While their wicketkeeper-batsman, Nigar Sultana held one end, wickets continued to fall on the other. Poonam Yadav (3/18) had yet another successful outing as she not only broke partnerships at regular intervals, but also bowled a brilliant 18th over which turned the tide in India's favour.

She gave away only two runs with Bangladesh needing 35 off 18 deliveries prior to her over. Yadav also took the crucial wicket of Jahanara Alam.

India will now take on New Zealand in their third group game on February 27.

(With inputs from PTI)