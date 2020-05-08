WATCH: MS Dhoni, Ziva engage in post-sunset running session at Ranchi farmhouse

Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni on Friday engaged in a post-sunset running session with his daughter Ziva at his Ranchi farmhouse.

In the video shared on Ziva's Instagram page, the two initially give their pet dog a catching practice before the two exercised by running up and down the lawn. The former Indian cricketer was also seen pushing her daughter to complete the exercise despite her telling that she was "too tired to run".

Earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings' Twitter handle had shared a video of the father-daughter duo giving their pet do a catching practice.

"#Thala @msdhoni's back...quite literally so! Smiling face with smiling eyes #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the tweet, crediting Dhoni's wife Sakshi for capturing the video.

Dhoni, CSK's decorated captain who led India to 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumph besides shepherding the Yellow Brigade to three IPL crowns, has not played competitive cricket since India's 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

The 38-year old was supposed to make a much-awaited comeback in the IPL and had also attended CSK's camp before the deadly virus forced sport across the world to come to a grinding halt.

(with IANS inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage