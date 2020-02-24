US President Donald Trump heaps praise on Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli during 'Namaste Trump' event

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES US President Donald Trump mentioned Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his speech during the 'Namaste Trump' stadium at the Motera Stadium.

Cricket is one of the most followed sports in the country, and the president of the United States, Donald Trump didn't fail to mention the sport in his speech at the Motera Stadium. The sport has given some of the greatest cricketers in the world, and the Indian cricket team achieved great heights in its rich history.

Trump acknowledged the popularity of cricket in the country, and named two legendary Indian cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket, and currently holds the record for most runs in ODI and Test cricket. Kohli, meanwhile, leads India in all the three formats, and is considered a successor to Tendulkar in India.

Both the players played a key role in India's World Cup triumph in 2011.

During his speech at the Motera Stadium for the event 'Namaste Trump', the American president said, "This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world's greatest cricket players, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."

The Motera Stadium will be the world's largest cricket stadium, overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. It has been newly renovated after the old stadium was demolished in 2015.

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, as well as the secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah were among the attendees at the 'Namaste Trump' event.