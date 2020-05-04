Suresh Raina raises voice against child abuse and domestic violence

Image Source : TWITTER: @IMRAINA Suresh Raina raises his voice against child abuse and domestic violence

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday said it was disturbing to see how there has been an "exponential" rise in the number of child abuse and domestic violence cases during the ongoing coronavirus crisis around the world. Raina has, therefore, urged people to raise their voice and report such cases without any fear.

With people staying at home amid coronavirus lockdown in India, reports of domestic violence and child abuse have also come out a lot more in recent times.

"Lockdown has taught us various ways to love and bond with our family," Raina said on Twitter.

"Though it's disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse and domestic violence cases have grown around the world.

"I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help and don't shut yourself," he added.

Earlier, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha had also put out a video on social media to send an important message regarding domestic violence.

Dhawan urged people to put an end to this social evil by choosing the right partner for themselves.

"While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," read his Twitter post which he made in April.

India has been in lockdown since March 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 40,000 people and claimed over 1,000 lives thus far. The nationwide lockdown has been extended twice and is now slated to be in place until May 17.

