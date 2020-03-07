Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd ODI: Watch SA vs AUS live match online on SonyLIV

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd ODI: South Africa are all set to clash against Australia in the final match of the three-match ODI series at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Australia have already lost the series, trailing 2-0 and will look to end the series on a high note. The Aussies will miss the services of their strike bowler Mitchell Starc in the third ODI. Starc has left the tour of South Africa early so he can watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Starc was due to depart South Africa before the third and final one-day international on Saturday. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Australia vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd ODI. You can watch South Africa vs Australia live streaming, SA vs AUS ODI live, on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI

When is South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match?

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match will be played on March 7 (Saturday).

When will South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match start?

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match being played?

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match is being played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match match?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match on Sony SIX HD in India

What are the squads for South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Match?

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), D Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson