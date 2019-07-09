Sanjay Manjrekar 'blocks' Michael Vaughan on Twitter over Ravindra Jadeja topic

From Left - Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan and Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been the talk of the town ever since former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar called the all-rounder a 'bits and pieces' player. Jadeja retaliated back which left Manjrekar quite embarrassed.

However, the Jadeja topic has gone so far, that former England captain backed Jadeja, using Manjrekar's 'bits and pieces' reference on Twitter, which saw the Englishman being blocked by the Indian commentator. Here's how the scenario took place.

Vaughan was Tweeting throughout India's semi-final clash against New Zealand, and when Jadeja came on to bowl after New Zealand opted to bat, Vaughan tweeted, 'bits & pieces time...!!.

Bits & pieces time ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

During the match, while New Zealand were struggling to read Jadeja, Vaughan took it up a notch by tweeting, 'Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it.' Jadeja then went on to take the wicket on Henry Nicholls.

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

The tweets by Vaughan led to him being blocked by Manjrekar, where the Englishman tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar!!”

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Earlier, the Indian all-rounder didn't mince his words, as he lashed out at Manjrekar after his criticism of the player. Jadeja took to Twitter to voice his views on the commentator's opinions.

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja wrote.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

While the reason for Jadeja's sudden outburst on Manjrekar is unclear, the Indian commentator did criticise the all-rounder, calling him a "bits-and-pieces" player.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar said after India's loss to England in the group game of the 2019 World Cup.