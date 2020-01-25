Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
Sachin Tendulkar wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 32nd birthday: 'Needs priest's blessing to get out'

Team India's Test team mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara turned 32 on Saturday and was wished by a happy birthday by Sachin Tendulkar and his current teammates.

New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2020 14:14 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 32nd birthday: 'Needs priest's blessing to get out'

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished Cheteshwar Pujara on his birthday as the India batsman turned 32 on Saturday. Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish the batsman in Gujarati and cracked a joke as well.

"Pujara needs priest’s blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. 

He was not the only cricketer to wish him as India teammates Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin also wished the Test batsman on his special day.

"Happiest Birthday @cheteshwar1 ! May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. #HappyBirthday #CheteshwarPujara," Wriddhiman tweeted.

"Happy Birthday, @cheteshwar1! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," Mayank tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day @cheteshwar1 , wishing you a great year ahead," Ashwin wrote.

"Happy birthday Puji. Wish you a year full of happiness! @cheteshwar1," Rahane wished.

