Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 32nd birthday: 'Needs priest's blessing to get out'

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished Cheteshwar Pujara on his birthday as the India batsman turned 32 on Saturday. Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish the batsman in Gujarati and cracked a joke as well.

"Pujara needs priest’s blessing to get out! Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara. Have a great one," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

He was not the only cricketer to wish him as India teammates Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin also wished the Test batsman on his special day.

"Happiest Birthday @cheteshwar1 ! May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. #HappyBirthday #CheteshwarPujara," Wriddhiman tweeted.

"Happy Birthday, @cheteshwar1! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," Mayank tweeted.

Happy Birthday, @cheteshwar1! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness. pic.twitter.com/yho4EsDi6Y — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 25, 2020

"Many more happy returns of the day @cheteshwar1 , wishing you a great year ahead," Ashwin wrote.

Many more happy returns of the day @cheteshwar1 , wishing you a great year ahead🤗 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2020

"Happy birthday Puji. Wish you a year full of happiness! @cheteshwar1," Rahane wished.