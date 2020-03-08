Image Source : GETTY IMAGES RSW Series: Brett Lee's Australia Legends to face Tilakratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends

The Sri Lanka Legends led by Tilakratne Dilshan will take on the Australia Legends led by Brett Lee in the second game of the Road Safety World Series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai under the lights.

While Dilshan will return to bat in unorthodox yet entertaining style, Marvan Atapattu will turn back the clock with his classical batting. Romesh Kaluwitharana, who recently said that he would have enjoyed if T20s was in his time, will also feature in the team.

Brad Haddin is one of the more high profile names featuring in the Australian side among the batsmen. Apart from him, Brad Hodge and Lee are the players with more international experience with them.

Off-spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, with 1,347 international wickets leads the way for Sri Lanka's bowling lineup. One of SL's greatest pacers Chamindas Vaas, seaming all-rounder Farveez Mahroof and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath make up the rest of SL's bowling.

With this being an evening game, the Wankhede wicket will offer decent support to the seamers, however, batsman will have major say.

Line-up:

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (C), Brad Haddin, Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura