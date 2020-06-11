'Miss doing this': Rohit Sharma shares compilation video of his six-hitting prowess

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram profile to share a compilation video of his mammoth sixes.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday shared a compilation video of him hitting the ball out of the park.

Posting the video, Rohit simply wrote, "Miss doing this..."

The cricketing action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. While international action is at a standstill since March, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Many cricketers, including Rohit have since taken to social media to engage with fans and fellow players. The Indian opener has been a part of various live conversations with his teammates and international cricketers.

Rohit is significantly active on his social media profiles. The Indian opener has been very vocal on social media about his love for the nature. On Monday, Rohit had urged everyone to keep oceans clean on 'World Oceans Day'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy world ocean day. Let's keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy."

Last week, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it.

"This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," he had tweeted.

