Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 1: Live Cricket Score from Rajkot

Ranji Trophy final, Saurashtra vs Bengal, Day 1 Live: Saurashtra have won the toss and elected to bat in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal. For Saurashtra, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is back in playing XI while Wridhiman Saha will be playing for Bengal.

Sudeep Gharami will be making his first-class debut for the visiting team.

SAURASHTRA VS BENGAL, RANJI TROPHY FINAL LIVE:

Preview: Saurashtra, led by the inspirational Jaydev Unadkat, will back themselves to win an elusive Ranji Trophy title at home but a buoyant Bengal will be no pushovers in what promises to be an absorbing final beginning here on Monday. Both the teams are desperate to go all the way with Saurashtra reaching their fourth final in eight seasons while Bengal has not tasted success in the premier domestic event since the 1989-90 triumph. While Bengal bulldozed over the mighty Karnataka in the semifinals, Saurashtra edged out Gujarat in a see-saw contest at the SCA Stadium, which is also the venue for the final. There will also be star power on display with Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha joining the Saurashtra and Bengal squads respectively, having returned from New Zealand.