'Best fast bowling attack we have had': Rahul Dravid on current crop of Indian pacers

India's fast-bowling attack has been dominant in both, sub-continental and overseas conditions over the last two years. The Indian pacers -- especially in the longest format of the game, have been top-notch with their performances. More often that not, even as India conceded defeats in overseas Tests, bowlers outperformed the batsmen - something which rarely happened in the pre-Virat Kohli era.

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid acknowledged the emergence of an impressive crop of Indian pace attack, saying that the current Indian pace line-up is the "best fast bowling attack" the side ever had.

“As a collection of fast bowlers I think this is the best fast bowling attack we have had. We have got great fast bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan. But as a group and in fact even outside the main group, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Siraj, Shardul Thakur have been doing well at the A team level," Dravid said during a live chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

"What’s different is that you don’t have to worry about which three bowlers you will put in the park. They are all doing well."

Talking about India's Test bowlers, Dravid said that every pacer is unique in his own way which adds to variety, and subsequently helps the Indian team. (ALSO READ: 'Great honour and proud moment!': Raina on leading India)

“India has developed depth in fast bowling and they are all peaking right now. Also they are all different. Bumrah with his angle, Ishant has height, Shami is skiddy and swings the ball more, Umesh is slingy so they are all unique in their own way,” said Dravid.

In the home season last year, the Indian pace attack -- without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, shined in all the Tests matches, aiding India to whitewash victories against South Africa and Bangladesh.

