'Great honour and proud moment!': Suresh Raina on captaining Team India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suresh Raina led India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is in the absence of MS Dhoni.

India's Suresh Raina conducted a Q&A session on Twitter on Saturday with fans and answered various questions relating to his professional and personal life. Many cricketers have been significantly active on their social media profiles as the cricket action is at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI's Twitter handle also participated in the Q&A with Raina. They asked, "You led India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. How would you sum up the feeling of captaining #TeamIndia? #askraina."

Raina captained the team in the absence of MS Dhoni.

"It's been a great honour and proud moment !!" Raina replied.

It’s been a great honour and proud moment !! 🇮🇳🏏🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

A fan asked him about how he came back from his first knee surgery. "Determination, positivity, and guidance from my parents helped me to focus & taught me how to fight back strong," said the 33-year-old.

He also spoke about what he did with his first salary. "First salary that I got from Air India, I bought a handbag for my sister," he said.

He also said that Sunil Gavaskar is his all-time favourite commentator and that his favourite dish is "any food made by my Mom." He also said that he has been cooking different dishes at home during the lockdown period.

Under normal circumstances, Suresh Raina would've appeared for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament remains suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage