Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'Great honour and proud moment!': Suresh Raina on captaining Team India

'Great honour and proud moment!': Suresh Raina on captaining Team India

Suresh Raina led India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is in the absence of MS Dhoni.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 10:19 IST
suresh raina, suresh raina india, ms dhoni, suresh raina ms dhoni, suresh raina india captain
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Suresh Raina led India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is in the absence of MS Dhoni.

India's Suresh Raina conducted a Q&A session on Twitter on Saturday with fans and answered various questions relating to his professional and personal life. Many cricketers have been significantly active on their social media profiles as the cricket action is at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI's Twitter handle also participated in the Q&A with Raina. They asked, "You led India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. How would you sum up the feeling of captaining #TeamIndia? #askraina."

Related Stories

Raina captained the team in the absence of MS Dhoni.

"It's been a great honour and proud moment !!" Raina replied.

A fan asked him about how he came back from his first knee surgery. "Determination, positivity, and guidance from my parents helped me to focus & taught me how to fight back strong," said the 33-year-old.

He also spoke about what he did with his first salary. "First salary that I got from Air India, I bought a handbag for my sister," he said.

He also said that Sunil Gavaskar is his all-time favourite commentator and that his favourite dish is "any food made by my Mom." He also said that he has been cooking different dishes at home during the lockdown period.

Under normal circumstances, Suresh Raina would've appeared for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament remains suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X