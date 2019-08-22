Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Play Rohit as opener and let Rahane add stability to middle-order: Ganguly's suggestion ahead of Antigua Test

The Indian team management seem to be in a bit of jeopardy regarding the middle-order and team combination going into the first Test against West Indies and it looks like they have got some timely help.

The question ahead of the first Test is if the visitors want to go with an extra bowler or another option to strengthen the batting. If India indeed decide to go with an extra bowler, either of Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane will have to sit out and Kohli and Co. will have to make the tough call.

However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had a piece of advice and it looks like the management could well think over it in case they want both the Mumbaikars in the playing XI.

"The major decision is whether they want to play Rohit or Rahane. Rohit was in blistering form in the World Cup, but in tests in South Africa and Australia, he was 'on and off'. Rahane was not his usual self in Australia.

"My suggestion would be to let Rohit carry on his good form from the World Cup and settle in the opener’s slot while Rahane continues his good work of lending stability to the middle order," Ganguly wrote in a column in Times of India.

The 47-year-old also weighed in on the Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha debate.

Saha is fit again and back in the Test fold but Ganguly feels Pant, after his batting display in England and Australia, should continue to play as the wicketkeeper-batsman in red-ball cricket.

"After his impressive showing in Test cricket in Australia and England, Rishabh Pant should be starting ahead of Wriddhiman," said Ganguly.

The first Test of the two-match series starts on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.