Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup: Sarfaraz & Co. aim to stay alive in semis race

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match mo. 36 of World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Afghanistan from Leeds. A resurgent Pakistan is getting ready for another assignment in this World Cup and this time they are up against the bottom-most team, Afghanistan, in Leeds. The green team has kept their campaign alive by thumping South Africa and New Zealand after the India debacle. They continue to follow the footsteps of the 1992 World Cup winning team and their resemblance to that campaign has now started to turn a few heads. Afghanistan on the other hand, showed against India what they are capable of and are certainly able to repeat it against their neighbors. Having said that, they will have to raise their game in all the departments. Follow live updates, live score of the PAK vs AFG match here -- IndiaTV Sports World Cup 2019

14.25 IST: PITCH REPORT -- It's a good wicket to bat on but pacers will get a bit of help towards the beginning but if the storm is weathered, batsmen can score runs freely.



Brief preview: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, Pakistan will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan in their crucial World Cup encounter at Headingley on Saturday. A win against Afghanistan will keep Pakistan in the hunt for the semifinal race. With seven points from seven games, Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches and hope for favourable results in matches of other teams too to make it to the top four by the end of the tournament. [Read full preview here]