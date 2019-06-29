Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Watch Live Cricket Match PAK vs AFG on DD Sports, Star Sports 1 and Hotstar

Live Streaming, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup; Watch Live Cricket Match PAK vs AFG on DD Sports, Star Sports 1 and Hotstar, PTV, Ten Sports

Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, Pakistan will look to carry on the winning momentum when they face Afghanistan in their crucial World Cup encounter at Headingley on Saturday. A win against Afghanistan will keep Pakistan in the hunt for the semifinal race. With seven points from seven games, Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches and hope for favourable results in matches of other teams too to make it to the top four by the end of the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not been able to register a single win in the tournament so far. Their bowling has looked ok with all their spinners performing. But it's their batting which has let them down in all the matches. The batsmen just have not been able to score and it has been a cause of concern for them. You can get details such as PAK vs AFG live streaming, channel eye live, live cricket streaming world cup, live cricket streaming, icc world cup, live cricket match, Pakistan-Afghanistan live streaming, cricket world cup live streaming, world cup live streaming.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 36, Pakistan vs Afghanistan be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 36, Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match Streaming Online?

You can watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan live cricket streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 36, Pakistan vs Afghanistan?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of PAK vs AFG, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs Afghanistan match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match on TV on Star Sports 1, 2. For Pakistan viewers, you can watch the PAK vs AFG match on Channel Eye.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 36, Pakistan vs Afghanistan?

The 2019 World Cup Match 36, Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be played on June 29 (Saturday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 36 Pakistan vs Afghanistan start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 36 Pakistan vs Afghanistan will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 29.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup Match 36?

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Hamid Hassan, Sayed Shirzad