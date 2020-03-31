On this day: A Virat Kohli heartbreak and the famous MS Dhoni presser after semifinal loss in T20 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On this day four years ago, India faced a crushing loss to West Indies in the semifinal of the 2016 World Cup.

After an impressive run in the home T20 World Cup which saw the Indian side defeating Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia, the side's campaign finally ended in the semifinal to eventual champions West Indies.

Virat Kohli, who was India's top performer in the tournament, stepped up in the night of the semifinal as well, but couldn't steer the side to victory on this occasion.

After being put to bat, India had a strong start from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. However, the latter started relatively slow and was eventually dismissed on 40 off 35 deliveries. His strike-rate in the game was the lowest of all batsman who scored more than 10 runs in the game.

Virat, once again, rose to the occasion as he remained unbeaten on 89 off 47 deliveries, building partnerships with Rahane and Dhoni (15*) to take India to 192/2.

The chase was led by Lendl Simmons as he scored a terrific unbeaten 82 off just 51 deliveries, while Andre Russell played a brutal innings of 20-ball 43 to steer the Windies to victory with four balls to spare.

Simmons survived two chances in the game, thanks to the no-balls from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya which cost the hosts dearly.

After the match, when Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans by Australian journalist Sam Ferris, the Indian captain invited him to the dias and took a sarcasm-laden jibe at him.

'Do you think I'm unfit?' asked Dhoni, to which the journalist replied in the negative. The captain then asked, "You think I can survive till the 2019 World Cup?" The Aussie journalist said, "Sure, Yes!"

Dhoni, then, simply said, "then, you've answered my question!"

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was the part of the side which played the 2019 World Cup in England. However, Dhoni has since made himself unavailable for selection in the Indian team.