On this day: Bangladesh shock cricket world with historic ODI win over Australia in 2005

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On this day in 2005, Bangladesh registered their first -- and only ODI victory against Australia.

The craziest scenes of celebrations were witnessed by the crowd at the Sophia Gardens on this day in 2005, when Bangladesh registered a stunning five-wicket victory over world champions Australia in the ODI tri-series.

Bangladesh rode on the century of a young Mohammad Ashraful after the side restricted the Aussies to 249 in fifty overs to complete a remarkable run-chase. This remains the only ODI victory for Bangladesh against Australia till date.

Electing to bat first, Australia had a poor start as Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting were dismissed early, with the score at 9/2 in 5.2 overs. Soon, Mathew Hayden too departed on 37, which followed an important 108-run partnership between Damien Martyn and Michael Clarke.

However, the slow run-rate remained an issue throughout the innings, as Clarke scored 54 off 84 deliveries. Martyn, meanwhile, took 112 deliveries for his 77. The Aussies needed fireworks from Mike Hussey (31* off 21 deliveries) and Simon Katich (36* off 23 deliveries) to score 249/5 in fifty overs.

On this day 15 years ago, Bangladesh sealed a historic ODI win against Australia at Cardiff thanks to Mohammad Ashraful's century.#BCB #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/Cu1GQuFOTq — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 18, 2020

In the run-chase, Bangladesh lost their first-three wickets within 72 runs. Mohammad Ashraful and Habibul Bashar then combined to steer the Bangladesh innings towards the total, forging a brilliant 130-run partnership to bring the side back in the chase. (ALSO READ: 'Raring to go': Sreesanth 'eagerly waiting' for comeback)

While Bashar was dismissed on 47, Ashraful went on to make 100 off 101 deliveries. When Ashraful was dismissed, Bangladesh required 23 off 17 deliveries. Aftab Ahmed (21* off 13 balls) and Mohammad Rafique (9* off 7 balls) ensured Bangladesh reach their first ODI victory against Australia in style.

Needing 7 off the last over, Ahmed smashed a six off the very first delivery from Jason Gillespie. He eventually scored the winning runs.

It was one of the biggest upsets in cricket history as the Australian team at the time was widely regarded as the best ODI team of the time.

The victory remains Bangladesh's sole win over the Aussies in ODIs. In 22 ODIs between the two teams so far, Australia have won 19, while two ended in no result.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage