Ombudsman accepts Rajat Sharma's request to relieve him as DDCA President

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it.

Rajat Sharma had resigned on November 16, citing "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation." His resignation was stayed by Ahmed a day later but has finally been accepted after a fresh request from Rajat Sharma.

"I wrote to him in the morning and told him to relieve me of my responsibilities," Rajat Sharma said.

"I wrote to him in the morning and told him to relieve me of my responsibilities," Rajat Sharma said.

My letter to DDCA Ombudsman Hon'ble Justice B. D. Ahmed in which I have requested him to accept my resignation as DDCA president which he had kept in abeyance and relieve me with immediate effect.

In his letter to Ahmed, Rajat Sharma stated that he could not continue in an organisation, which is in a "chaotic" state.

"I resigned on November 16 from post of President DDCA for the reasons stated in the letter. I, however, continued to honour the directions of the ombudsman and later reiterated by the High Court. However, the situation in DDCA is completely chaotic and I find it impossible to continue any further as President," Rajat Sharma wrote in his letter to Ahmed.

"I find it impossible to work with people who have no respect for the Ombudsman or the High Court or the constitution," Rajat Sharma added.

Within hours of Rajat Sharma's resignation on November 16, CEO Ravi Chopra also put in his papers.

The two-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sunil Valson and Yashpal Sharma, too tendered resignation.

A day later, Ahmed ordered Rajat Sharma to continue and stopped suspended general secretary Tihara's reinstatement.

"It is clear that Rajat Sharma has expressed his desire not to continue as President of DDCA. This entire controversy surrounding his resignation does not survive any more," Ahmed said on Friday.