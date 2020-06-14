Don't think Kohli was very happy with that: Nick Compton recalls 'funny' incident about Virat's love life

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Nick Compton

Former England opener Nick Compton on Saturday recalled a "funny" incident from his 2012 tour of India pertaining to present Indian skipper Virat Kohli's love life.

Speaking on The Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast, Compton revealed that he had met a lady on an evening, during that tour, who he later found out to be Kohli's then-girlfriend. The word had immediately gone out and Kohli was left unhappy with the meeting which he expressed by sending a few words at Compton each time he walked in to bat.

“I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series,” he said. “I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh … all of us were there, and she was there.

“I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don’t think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, ‘Who’s got the story right here,’ you know what I mean?

“It was quite funny at the time, and the players in our England camp caught hold of it. We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head.

England had won the series 2-1 in India, a victory that holds a historic value in English cricket. For India, the defeat remains the only glitch in their imperious record at home since the turn of this century.

Compton was, however, was full of praise for Kohli, who had even scored a century in the Nagpur Test.

“But he’s a world-class performer, and he came back and scored a good hundred in the last [game in Nagpur]. And obviously his career has gone on from strength to strength. But it was a funny joke that we had throughout the series, and something that I always smile about. But everything was in good faith.

