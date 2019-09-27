Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Streaming, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Watch PAK vs SL Live match online on SonyLiv

Live Cricket Streaming, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Watch PAK vs SL Live match online on SonyLiv

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Heavy rain has delayed the start of the first one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. An unusual spell of rain in the southern port city of Karachi during this time of the year left the cricket ground completely waterlogged on Friday. Karachi hasn't hosted an ODI in 10 years since Sri Lanka last played here in 2009. It is the first time since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team will conduct a two-week tour of Pakistan with Karachi hosting all three ODIs. Major teams have avoided Pakistan since that ambush, which killed eight people and injured several players. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is at Lahore. Here are the details of When and Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live cricket match online on SonyLiv and live TV telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played on September 27 (Friday).

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI is being played at The National Stadium in Karachi.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live?

You can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abid Ali.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumar.