'Will be great to play in IPL': Kane Williamson eagerly waiting for final decision on mega tournament

With the T20 World Cup being officially postponed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has paced on their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, the tournament's chairman, Brijesh Patel said that it is very likely that the league will be staged in the United Arab Emirates, subject to central government's permission.

While New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult, who was signed by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2020 season, expressed his reservations and said that he would take some time to make a decision to play in the tournament, the side's captain Kane Williamson has said that it will be "great to play in it."

"By all accounts the IPL, they're looking to host that tournament which is a fantastic tournament to be a part of and attracts such an incredible audience," Kane Williamson told ESPNCricinfo on the sidelines of New Zealand's training camp in Mount Maunganui.

"And throughout this time there's been a natural lack of content so there is a real drive to see that happen and see it happen safely, which is first and foremost. It's a shame to see the World Cup be postponed but I suppose it's the nature of what we're faced with in the current climate but exciting at the potential opportunity individually to see some cricket come on to the horizon. But I think a lot of people will be looking forward to that opportunity if at all it goes ahead safely."

Williamson said that it would give the players clarity when more details are released in due course.

"Like I said, considering what it actually looks like where it is and all the details that come with it, to play in the IPL is always an amazing thing so, absolutely, it will be great to play in it and be a part of it. But there's a lot of details to come through before any final decisions will be made. It will be nice to know more," said Williamson.

It is reported that the BCCI will be meeting on July 24 to decide on the logistics, training schedules and the final schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian players are yet to return to group training, but a number of the cricketers have resumed practice sessions in individual capacity. Many of these players, including Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Piyush Chawla and Mohammed Shami among others are a part of the IPL.

