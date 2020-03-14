Will IPL be shifted abroad? Curtailed tournament a possibility? - All discussed in Governing Council Meeting

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Six to seven options discussed during meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL.

The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight.

The BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL from March 29 to April 15 and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting here.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.

COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss.

The BCCI also released a statement following the end of the meeting.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday met the Indian Premier League franchises owners at the Board headquarters here in Mumbai to discuss the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season," read the press release.

"The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI’s stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health.

"The BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation."