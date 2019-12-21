India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav one wicket away from 100 ODI wickets

Image Source : AP Kuldeep will become the eighth Indian to pick 100 ODI wickets.

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who recently became the first Indian to take two international hat-tricks, will aim to add yet another feather to his cap when the Men in Blue face West Indies in the series-deciding ODI at the Barabati Stadium.

Kuldeep, who is a certainty for the series decider post his performance in Visakhapatnam, will reach the 100-wicket milestone in ODI cricket if he manages to dismiss one West Indies batsman on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will become the 22nd Indian to claim 100 ODI wickets. Kuldeep, who has taken 99 wickets in 54 ODIs, will also become the joint-fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in the 50-overs format. Currently, the record is being held by pacer Mohammed Shami, who reached the milestone in his 55th ODI and the left-arm chinaman could reach the mark in as many matches.

Among the spinners, Kuldeep will become the eighth Indian to pick 100 ODI wickets.

Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs. Kumble picked up 334 wickets in 269 ODIs he played for India. He is followed by Javagal Srinath who scalped 315 wickets in 229 ODIs he featured in.

Kuldeep, in his eighth over during West Indies' chase of 388 on Wednesday evening, dismissed Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) and became the first Indian bowler to pick two hat-tricks in international cricket. He had previously taken a hat-trick during the 2017 series against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He also has a hat-trick to his name at the U-19 level for India.