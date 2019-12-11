India vs West Indies: Evin Lewis stretchered off the field during final T20I

Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET Evin Lewis suffered from an injury during fielding and had to be stretchered off during the third T20I between India and West Indies.

Explosive West Indies batsman Evin Lewis was injured while fielding and had to be stretchered off during the third T20 match against India here on Wednesday. Keemo Paul came in as substitute fielder.

In the 12th over, Lewis, while fielding at the boundary jarred his knee while running to his left and his left foot got stuck into the ground as he made the final stride towards the ball.

Earlier, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli struck explosive half-centuries to power India to a mammoth 240 for 3 in series-deciding third T20 against West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies decision to bowl first backfired as Rahul (91 off 56 balls; 9x4, 4x6) and Rohit (71 off 34 balls; 6x4; 5x6) conjured 135 runs for first wicket in 11.4 overs.

They took a listless opposition attack to cleaners and smashed 72 runs in first six overs. While Rohit completed his 50 off 23 balls, Rahul did it in 29 deliveries.

And later in the innings, Kolhi (70 off 29 balls; 4x4; 7x6) showed his class as he and Rahul put up a 95-run-stand off 45 balls for third wicket to propel the hosts to the highest total at Wankhede Stadium.