India vs New Zealand: Neil Wagner could miss 1st Test at Wellington; Matt Henry called in as cover

Neil Wagner could miss 1st Test at Wellington; Matt Henry called in as cover

New Zealand added Matt Henry to the squad as Neil Wagner's participation in the first Test against India at Wellington remains under doubts. Wagner, who has established himself as a key bowler in New Zealand's Test set up, is awaiting the birth of his first child and hasn't joined up with the squad yet.

Henry, who has 12 Test caps to his name, wasn't a part of the initial 13-man squad and last featured in the New Year's Test in Sydney last month against Australia, where he picked up two wickets. He is now expected to join the squad on Wednesday (February 19) evening.

Wagner was supposed to take part in the training session on Thursday morning ahead of the first Test but as things stand, it is looking increasingly unlikely.

However, in Wagner's absence, the Black Caps could hand Kyle Jamieson a Test debut instead of Henry. The 25-year-old was impressive in New Zealand's ODI series win over India, where he picked up three wickets from two games and was also a key bowler for New Zealand A against India A -- picking up 6 wickets from 3 games.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Matt Henry