5th T20I: Very happy with the learnings, says Jasprit Bumrah after win over New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named the Man of the Match after he took three wickets for just 12 runs in the fifth T20I.

India completed a terrific 5-0 series victory over New Zealand in the T20I series on Sunday. India registered a 7-run victory in the final T20I over the Kiwis at Mount Maunganui, securing a first-ever whitewash win in the shortest format of the game with a scoreline of 5-0.

While Rohit Sharma starred for the side with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah shined with the ball as he took three wickets, conceding only 12 runs in four overs in the game. Bumrah bowled a maiden first-over, in which he also dismissed Martin Guptill. He then dismissed Daryl Mitchell with a toe-crushing yorker in the 14th over of the game which set the tone for India's victory, before removing Tim Southee in the 19th.

He won the Man of the Match award in the game, and talked about the performance in the presentation ceremony.

"Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," said Bumrah.

"It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary."

Bumrah had been reasonably economical in all the games bar the third T20I, where he was smashed all around the park by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. However, India's premier pacer admitted that he is 'happy with the learnings'.

"Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result," said Bumrah.

India will now take on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series, which begins on February 5. The ODIs will be followed by two Test matches.