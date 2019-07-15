'Incredible. Unthinkable’: 'Hero' Ben Stokes at loss of words after ending England's 44-year wait

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes was awarded the man of the match for his incredible performance in the final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

All-rounder Ben Stokes couldn't believe his luck and was gasping for words as he tried hard to describe his feelings after leading England to their first-ever World Cup triumph, which came under extraordinary circumstances on Sunday at Lord's.

Stokes became a hero for England after his gritty unbeaten innings of 84 runs helped England overcome New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final, ending the country's agonising wait of 44 years to bring the Cup home.

And, it was not a regular finish. England defeated New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the match was tied after regulation play and then the first Super Over in the tournament's history.

"Pretty good innit? I'm pretty lost for words. All the hard work that's gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support," Stokes, who was awarded the Man of the Match, told former England captain Nasser Hussain at the presentation ceremony.

Both teams scored 241 after the regulation 50 overs per side, with England hitting 14 off the last over — including a six made up of two runs followed by an accidental four deflected off the bat of the diving Ben Stokes — to tie New Zealand's 241/8.

That meant the World Cup's first ever Super Over, which fans watched with hands around their heads and with a rule explainer required on the big screens inside the home of cricket.

Stokes and Jos Buttler were England's first designated batsmen and they struck 15 - including two fours - off six balls delivered by Trent Boult.

New Zealand pair Jimmy Neesham and Guptill also struck 15 off Jofra Archer but England won courtesy of a superior boundary count - 22 to 14 - in regulation play.

While New Zealand have lost two straight finals, the country that invented cricket has finally become its world champion. England had previously lost three finals, including one at Lord's.

After Buttler collected Jason Roy's throw from deep midwicket and removed the bails with his left hand, England's players erupted in celebration — but still had an agonizing wait before the decision was confirmed by the TV umpire.

"It's fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it's just been incredible," Stokes concluded.